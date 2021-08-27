Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Student arrested in Middletown school threat

A student is under arrest in a threat against Middletown Middle School, the district announced...
A student is under arrest in a threat against Middletown Middle School, the district announced early Friday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A student is under arrest in a threat against Middletown Middle School, the district announced early Friday.

Classes will be held on the normal schedule, Middletown City Schools said in a Facebook post.

“Last night, the Middletown Police Department was alerted to a social media threat of violence against the Middle School. Our local law enforcement found the juvenile, placed the student under arrest, and transported the student to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Following the advice from local law enforcement, we consider the threat over and we will have school today as usual. Our administration and MDP takes any and all threats seriously. A big thank you to everyone who helps keep our schools safe for our students and staff.”

Last night, the Middletown Police Department was alerted to a social media threat of violence against the Middle School....

Posted by Middletown City Schools on Friday, August 27, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
One driver is dead and another is severely hurt by a crash on the AA Highway in northern...
Driver killed, another severely hurt in NKY crash
Bethel-Tate Schools is the second Tri-State district in as many days to go fully remote due to...
2nd Tri-State high school goes remote due to mass quarantines
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 file photo, Students, some wearing protective masks,...
Amid unprecedented quarantine, Lebanon hits brakes on pared-down mask mandate

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 8 a.m.
At least one person is dead in a shooting on South 2nd Street in Hamilton early Friday, police...
1 dead, 2 hurt in Hamilton triple shooting, police say
Ohio 123 has reopened after a semi crashed into a pole.
Ohio 123 reopens near I-71 after semi crashes into poles, flees
Evacuations in Kabul are picking up the pace as the situation grows tense.
NKY parent of late service member talks heartbreak, healing after Kabul attack