Student arrested in Middletown school threat

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A student is under arrest in a threat against Middletown Middle School, the district announced early Friday.

Classes will be held on the normal schedule, Middletown City Schools said in a Facebook post.

“Last night, the Middletown Police Department was alerted to a social media threat of violence against the Middle School. Our local law enforcement found the juvenile, placed the student under arrest, and transported the student to the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center.

“Following the advice from local law enforcement, we consider the threat over and we will have school today as usual. Our administration and MDP takes any and all threats seriously. A big thank you to everyone who helps keep our schools safe for our students and staff.”

