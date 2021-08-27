Tickets to see Rose Lavelle, USWNT take on Paraguay at TQL Stadium now on sale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets to see the hometown kid Rose Lavelle and her United States Women’s National Team teammates at TQL Stadium are now on sale.

The 26-year-old Cincinnati native Lavelle returns to the Queen City on Sept. 21 for a match against the Paraguay Women’s National Football Team.

September’s match will mark the fifth time the USWNT will play in Cincinnati. It will be their time playing at TQL Stadium, though.

The hometown hero @roselavelle makes her return to Cincinnati on September 21! pic.twitter.com/yTR8xgyKWl — TQL Stadium (@TQLStadium) August 18, 2021

Lavelle was a four-year varsity winner at Mount Notre Dame from 2009-2013, earning GGCL First Team Honors during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She was also named All-State as a junior and was the Cincinnati Enquirer Player of the Year her senior season.

Lavelle earned a scholarship to the University of Wisconsin, earning numerous Big Ten awards during her career and was the number one overall draft pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft by the Boston Breakers.

