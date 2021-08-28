Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Afghan Refugees to arrive at the International Center in Bowling Green next week

The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as...
The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be coming in the months ahead.(Gray Television)
By Ana Medina and Brandon Jarrett
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As evacuation plans continue in Kabul, Afghanistan, Kentucky will see refugees entering South Central Kentucky beginning next week.

The International Center of Kentucky located in Bowling Green has been notified that as many as 200 refugees from Afghanistan will be coming in the months ahead.

According to the International Center the first refugees are set to arrive September 1.

WBKO News will continue to follow this story as more information is released.

LATEST: Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office said the car was stolen from Colerain Township. (Source: Raycom Media)
14-year-old driving stolen car dies in crash, sheriff’s office says
High-school student killed in Hamilton shooting
High school student victim of ‘targeted act’ in deadly Hamilton shooting
Evacuations in Kabul
US Marine killed in Kabul attack was from Indiana
Kelsee Lainhart
Dearborn Co. Marine injured in Kabul airport attack
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Conflict of interest? Butler County Auditor ‘just helping my dad’ pushes $1M TIF

Latest News

Charles Brackenridge was arrested after a standoff occurred in Golf Manor.
Father arrested after standoff in Golf Manor
Francis Smith will have a parole hearing in August.
Man sentenced for 1989 kidnapping of Hamilton County judge’s wife, daughter set for parole hearing
Hamilton plays in Little League Championship
Hamilton plays in Little League Championship
A young Reds fan was devastated after not getting to see her favorite player, Joey Votto, play...
The 6-year-old girl who ignited Joey Votto’s MVP-caliber season
Hamilton West Side All-Stars
Hamilton West Side All-Stars make the LLWS championship game