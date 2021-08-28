Another Hot Afternoon - T-Storms Possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Finally, we are back to mostly sunny conditions on Saturday, but be prepared for a late-day shower or storm. Heat and humidity will hold on through the weekend.

Daytime highs will reach 92 degrees on Saturday and near 90 degrees on Sunday.

More storms will move in on Sunday out ahead of our next front. At this point the timing of Sunday’s rain looks to be between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

We will get some relief from the heat and humidity by early next week, thanks to a cold front due to arrive Monday night.

Look for the remnants of Ida to bring us some possible rain by the middle of next week.

