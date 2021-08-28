Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a child was killed when gunfire erupted outside a high school football game near Philadelphia.

Officials said the gunfire erupted shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the main gate to the football field at Academy Park High School in Sharon hill shortly after the conclusion of the game between Pennsbury and Academy Park high schools.

Fans, players and coaches ran for cover, and police from multiple Delaware County communities descended upon the school within minutes.

The Delaware County district attorney confirms that a child was killed. TV news stations reported that the victim was a girl seven years of age or younger.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-school student killed in Hamilton shooting
High school student victim of ‘targeted act’ in deadly Hamilton shooting
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Max Soviak (Source: Edison Local Schools)
Northeast Ohio sailor killed in Kabul explosion
Jason Evans
Arrest made in shooting death of former Aiken HS football star
Louisville head coach Chris Mack yells to his players during the second half an NCAA college...
Former Xavier coach, current Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack suspended by UofL

Latest News

Warren County deputies are searching for escaped inmate Derrick M. Volz.
Warren County deputies search for escaped inmate
WVUE Live Hurricane Ida Coverage
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child dead, 2 injured in shooting outside high school football game
US troops brace for the threat of more terrorist attacks as evacuations continue in...
US drone strike kills 2 Islamic State members in Afghanistan