Community shows support for family of 4-year-old girl who drowned in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Rain fell as people from across the community lit candles and said prayers for the family of 4-year-old Emerie Schandorf-Woode, who died in a tragic drowning on Sunday.

The vigil was held in the Hamilton Township subdivision of Turning Leaf where the family lives and where Emerie’s body was found after an hours-long search.

Those gathered held silent for four minutes for the four years of Emerie’s life. They also wore purple, her favorite color.

“We’re standing here in a downpour to show support to this family, many of which the folks here have never met, but we’re all impacted by her death,” Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes said.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church on US 22 in Maineville.

The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Following the service, the procession will travel west on US 22/3 to the Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

The Hamilton Township Police Department is encouraging the community to line the route with Emerie’s favorite colors - blue and purple.

Her father, Kube Schandorf-Woode, offered his gratitude to the community for the help and support they have shown.

“I want to tell the community, we saw their love, we felt their love. We appreciate your support.”

Hamilton Township police officers are now wearing ribbons in Emerie’s honor, township administrators have put up balloons around town to pay tribute to her.

There is a GoFundMe that has been set up to help her family.

Click here to donate to the official GoFundMe account.

For those who would like to make a monetary donation to Emerie’s family, you can drop it off at the Hamilton Township Department, 7780 South SR-48 Maineville, OH 45039.

Cory Thomasetti, the owner of a local shop called Spirited by Design, is also making t-shirts in Emerie’s memory.

