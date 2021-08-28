Dearborn Co. Marine injured in Kabul airport attack

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Marine from Dearborn County was injured in the Kabul airport attack, according to her father.

Kelsee Lainhart, a 2019 East Central High School graduate, was among the service members injured in the attack. 13 were killed.

Her father said she was promoted from Lance Corporal to Corporal during her deployment.

According her father, the family is on the way to the hospital to see her. When FOX19 NOW asked if they were heading to Germany her father said ‘no.’

It’s unclear if she’s back home and being treated at a local hospital.

There is no word on her condition at this time.

Late Post #MotoMonday Congratulations to newly promoted LCpl. Lainhart. Posted by Marine Corps Recruiting Cincinnati on Monday, May 11, 2020

An Indiana man was among the US service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

US Marine Humberto Sanchez was a graduate of Logansport High School, according to the district.

“We are forever indebted to the servicemen and women who risk it all to protect others. We will never forget the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” a spokesperson said in a Facebook post. “Our deepest condolences are with the Sanchez Family and the entire Cass County community.”

Humberto Sanchez was one of 11 Marines killed in the attack. A Navy sailor and an Army soldier also died.

