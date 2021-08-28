Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Dearborn Co. Marine injured in Kabul airport attack

Kelsee Lainhart
Kelsee Lainhart(Marine Corps Recruiting Cincinnati)
By Kim Schupp and Corinne Rivers
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Marine from Dearborn County was injured in the Kabul airport attack, according to her father.

Kelsee Lainhart, a 2019 East Central High School graduate, was among the service members injured in the attack. 13 were killed.

Her father said she was promoted from Lance Corporal to Corporal during her deployment.

According her father, the family is on the way to the hospital to see her. When FOX19 NOW asked if they were heading to Germany her father said ‘no.’

It’s unclear if she’s back home and being treated at a local hospital.

There is no word on her condition at this time.

Late Post #MotoMonday Congratulations to newly promoted LCpl. Lainhart.

Posted by Marine Corps Recruiting Cincinnati on Monday, May 11, 2020

An Indiana man was among the US service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

US Marine Humberto Sanchez was a graduate of Logansport High School, according to the district.

“We are forever indebted to the servicemen and women who risk it all to protect others. We will never forget the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” a spokesperson said in a Facebook post. “Our deepest condolences are with the Sanchez Family and the entire Cass County community.”

Humberto Sanchez was one of 11 Marines killed in the attack. A Navy sailor and an Army soldier also died.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-school student killed in Hamilton shooting
High school student victim of ‘targeted act’ in deadly Hamilton shooting
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Max Soviak (Source: Edison Local Schools)
Northeast Ohio sailor killed in Kabul explosion
Jason Evans
Arrest made in shooting death of former Aiken HS football star
Louisville head coach Chris Mack yells to his players during the second half an NCAA college...
Former Xavier coach, current Louisville head basketball coach Chris Mack suspended by UofL

Latest News

The sheriff's office said the car was stolen from Colerain Township. (Source: Raycom Media)
14-year-old driving stolen car dies in crash, sheriff’s office says
A funeral service and visitation was held for a 4-year-old girl who drowned in Warren County...
Funeral service held for 4-year-old girl who drowned in Warren County
Hamilton West Side All-Stars
West Side Glory: Hamilton Little League All-Stars make championship game
Crystal Rogers
Crystal Rogers: FBI offers $25K reward leading to arrest