Funeral service held for 4-year-old girl who drowned in Warren County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A visitation and a funeral service honoring the life of a 4-year-old who drowned in Warren County was held Saturday morning.

Several people attended the service and visitation for Emerie Schandorf-Woode at Fellowship Baptist Church.

There was a huge amount of support throughout Hamilton Township and beyond after Emerie tragically drowned Sunday at the Turning Leaf subdivision along Turning Leaf Way off U.S. 22.

Hamilton Township Administrators made sure that people paid tribute to Emerie by lining the processional route with purple and blue balloons as those were Emerie’s favorite colors.

“I’ve been at this in various departments for several years, and I’ve seen a lot of tragedy involved with other deaths involving individuals, but there was something about Emerie and her family and the community, and it really hit us all right at the core,” Hamilton Township Police Chief Scott Hughes said.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for Emerie’s family through a GoFundMe page. Others have also created items such as bracelets and t-shirts that have been made in Emerie’s honor.

