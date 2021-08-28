Contests
Kenton County Library celebrates The Beatles

Kenton County Library hosts celebrates The Beatles.
Kenton County Library hosts celebrates The Beatles.(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Kenton County Library is celebrating The Beatles all month long and into Sept. with their own version of Beatlesmania.

“Their music is all over the place. Maybe kids who don’t know who they are they definitely know the music and a lot of adults are huge Beatles fans so this will be a great family event,” Kenton County Youth Services Librarian Jill Frasher said.

Attendees can listen to live music as well as participate in arts and crafts.

Their next event will be the “Yellow Submarine String Art” on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. They will also have the “The McCartney Project: Tribute Concert to Paul McCartney, Wings, and The Beatles” on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Erlanger Branch.

“That is going to be some of his original music, some of the music from wings, some from the Beatles. You know Paul McCartney has such a large library of music with the Beatles and with his other bands. That one will be super cool.

Attendees for the both events need to register online or by phone at (859) 962-4234.

