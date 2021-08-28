Scattered showers and storms on Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly clear overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. There may be some patchy morning fog. Watch for a sunny start and increasing clouds through the morning. Daytime highs will reach near 90 degrees.

More storms will move in midday on Sunday ahead of our next front due to arrive Monday night. At this point the timing of Sunday’s rain looks to be between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Finally, we will get some relief from the heat and humidity behind the front. Tuesday’s highs will hold in the mid 80s. Temperatures stay below average through most of the week ahead.

As Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm early Sunday afternoon, it will track inland Monday and Tuesday. Look for the remnants of Ida to bring us some possible rain to the Tri-State by the Wednesday.

