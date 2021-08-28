Contests
US Marine killed in Kabul attack was from Indiana

Evacuations in Kabul
Evacuations in Kabul
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana man was among the US service members killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

US Marine Humberto Sanchez was a graduate of Logansport High School, according to the district.

“We are forever indebted to the servicemen and women who risk it all to protect others. We will never forget the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” a spokesperson said in a Facebook post. “Our deepest condolences are with the Sanchez Family and the entire Cass County community.”

The spokesperson enjoined folks to “take care of each other.”

Said one woman in a reply to the post, “He was always flashing that beautiful smile. Thankful for his patriotism and selfless service, but incredibly heartbroken by his sacrifice.”

Humberto Sanchez was one of 11 Marines killed in the attack. A Navy sailor and an Army soldier also died.

The sailor was identified Friday as Max Soviak of Ohio.

