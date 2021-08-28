Warren County deputies search for escaped inmate

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Warren County deputies are searching for an inmate who escaped Friday night.

Deputies say they were called to State Route 63 and Interstate 75 around 11 p.m. and discovered that Derrick M. Volz, 29, escaped from the Community Correctional Center as he was taken to an area hospital.

Volz was incarcerated for felony possession of drugs through Clermont County.

Deputies state that he was last seen westbound along SR 63 toward the City of Monroe. His last known address was in Amelia.

Volz is six feet and one inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a black undershirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 513-695-2525.

Deputies say that the correctional center is not affiliated with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office or Warren County Jail.

