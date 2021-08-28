West Side Glory: Hamilton Little League All-Stars make championship game

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WXIX) - The Hamilton West Side All-Stars are heading to the championship game in the Little League World Series after beating South Dakota 5-2 on Saturday.

Hamilton West Side All-Stars (Hamilton West Side All-Stars)

West Side Glory.



Hamilton will play for the LLWS championship on Sunday at 3p. @fox19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 28, 2021

Hamilton will play the winner of Michigan and Hawaii on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the final.

It’s the first time Hamilton has made the championship game in the LLWS.

“They battle and battle,” Krew Brown’s father Nick Brown told Fox19 Now. “They pick each other up. It’s a good group of kids.”

The entire community of Hamilton has been gathering to watch the games at local restaurants around Hamilton every step of the way.

“Baseball is in the fabric of Hamilton,” said Hamilton West Side board member Jesse Moyer. “It’s tradition here. To see the community support the kids is awesome. It’s a lot of fun, too.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.