West Side Glory: Hamilton Little League All-Stars make championship game

By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WXIX) - The Hamilton West Side All-Stars are heading to the championship game in the Little League World Series after beating South Dakota 5-2 on Saturday.

Hamilton West Side All-Stars
Hamilton West Side All-Stars(Hamilton West Side All-Stars)

Hamilton will play the winner of Michigan and Hawaii on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the final.

It’s the first time Hamilton has made the championship game in the LLWS.

“They battle and battle,” Krew Brown’s father Nick Brown told Fox19 Now. “They pick each other up. It’s a good group of kids.”

The entire community of Hamilton has been gathering to watch the games at local restaurants around Hamilton every step of the way.

“Baseball is in the fabric of Hamilton,” said Hamilton West Side board member Jesse Moyer. “It’s tradition here. To see the community support the kids is awesome. It’s a lot of fun, too.”

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

