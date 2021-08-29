Contests
Father arrested after standoff in Golf Manor

A man was arrested after a standoff occurred in Golf Manor Sunday morning.
A man was arrested after a standoff occurred in Golf Manor Sunday morning.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A father was arrested after a standoff occurred in Golf Manor Sunday, Golf Manor police said.

Officers say they were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. for a person shot in the 6400 block of Stover Ave.

When officers arrived, they discovered that no one was shot, and it was a domestic dispute between Charles Brackenridge and his children.

Police say Brackenridge refused to come out of the house, so a standoff occurred.

The standoff occurred for about an hour before Brackenridge surrendered, police said.

Officers say Brackenridge was then arrested.

It is unclear what led up to the dispute.

Golf Manor police are still investigating.

