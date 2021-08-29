Contests
Forecasters: Tropical Storm Julian forms in Atlantic Ocean; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.
Tropical Storm Julian formed in the Atlantic on Sunday.(Source: National Hurricane Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a new tropical storm system has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the Miami-based center say Tropical Storm Julian poses no threat to land.

No coastal warnings or watches were put into effect.

The storm’s center is about 865 miles south-southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph.

The storm was expected to dissipate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

