Hamilton Little League All-Stars dream season comes to an end

WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WXIX) - The Hamilton West Side All-Star team’s historic run is over.

Hamilton lost to Michigan’s Little League Team in the LLWS Championship Game on Sunday.

The crowd is excited and anxious at Municipal Brew Works in Hamilton as one inning is left for the Little League World Series Championship game.



The Hamilton West Side All-Stars is down by 4 points. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/1jZBduciJH — Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) August 29, 2021

Hamilton gave up three runs in the first inning. They got a run back in the second, but stellar pitching from Michigan’s side prevented a rally.

Michigan added two more runs in the fifth to make it a 5-1 ballgame, Hamilton loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth and scored once but couldn’t complete the comeback.

It was Hamilton’s first appearance in the LLWS Championship game.

Hamilton, Ohio, lines the third base line and Taylor, Mich., line up on the first base line during player introductions before the Little League World Series Championship baseball game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) (Tom E. Puskar | AP)

They overcome long odds to get there. They won 4-2 on Thursday against California, a team they had lost to 9-0 the week prior, to secure their place in the semifinals.

The entire community of Hamilton has been gathering to watch the games at local restaurants around Hamilton every step of the way.

“Baseball is in the fabric of Hamilton,” said Hamilton West Side board member Jesse Moyer. “It’s tradition here. To see the community support the kids is awesome. It’s a lot of fun, too.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.