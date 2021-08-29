Contests
Hot and Humid Weather Today - Few Storms Possible

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - More storms will move in midday on Sunday ahead of our next front due to arrive Monday night. At this point the timing of Sunday’s rain looks to be between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Daytime highs will reach near 90 degrees.

Finally, we will get some relief from the heat and humidity behind the front. Tuesday’s highs will hold in the mid 80s. Temperatures stay below average through most of the week ahead.

As Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm early Sunday afternoon, it will track inland Monday and Tuesday. Look for the remnants of Ida to bring us some possible rain to the Tri-State by the Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

