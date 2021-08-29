How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Hurricane Ida makes its way inland from Louisiana, the Ohio Valley could expect heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to National Weather Service Wilmington.

Remnants of the tropical storm are sweeping North and should be reaching Northern Kentucky and Southern Ohio in the next few days.

The eye of the storm made landfall earlier today near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

1155 AM CDT: #Ida made landfall as an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and a minimum central pressure of 930 mb (27.46 inches) https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/iHdKMGk0tq — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

The Category 4 storm hit on the same date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier, coming ashore about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of where Category 3 Katrina first struck land. Ida’s 150-mph (230 kph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S., according to AP.

