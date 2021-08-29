Ohio Task Force 1 helps with search, rescue efforts in response to Hurricane Ida

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio Task Force One arrived in Louisiana Saturday afternoon to help with search and rescue efforts due to Hurricane Ida.

Jeff Newman with the task force says that they got their boats ready because they anticipated for the rain to fall when they woke up this morning.

Previous story | LIVE: Hurricane Ida blasts ashore in Louisiana with major force

They broke their teams into two quick response forces.

“They are able to respond as a team with a built-in safety factor so they can work and make sure they are operating safely. It also gives us an ability to do a lot of work with the groups,” Newman said.

Ohio Task Force 1 Activated for Response to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida (Dayton, OH)— 1230 hrs. Ohio Task Force 1... Posted by Ohio Task Force 1 on Friday, August 27, 2021

According to our sister station in KSLA, Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday morning and is considered a category four storm with the possibility of becoming a category five.

The National Hurricane Center states that the hurricane will produce heavy rainfall Sunday into Monday across the Gulf Coast resulting in significant flooding.

Hurricane-force winds and damaging winds are expected throughout Southeastern Louisiana and metropolitan New Orleans.

In addition to the help of the Ohio Task Force One, the Colerain Fire Department deployed a couple of members to help with the rescue and safety efforts.

Colerain Fire has two members deployed to Louisiana to assist in rescue and recovery efforts after Hurricane #Ida comes... Posted by Colerain Fire on Sunday, August 29, 2021

“Its great to know we are getting support from home with everybody sending messages and contacting us from back there in Ohio and all the departments that we represent down here and that what we do,” Newman said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.