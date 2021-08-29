Rain and storm chances continue through Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Rain opportunities persist for the day and a half a cold front approaches. There may be a few scattered morning storms, but better rain chances arrive Monday afternoon. Daytime highs will hold in the mid to upper 80s.

Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Louisiana coast around noon Central Daylight Time near Port Fourchon. The storm’s winds were recorded at 150 miles per hour. The storm is expected to track north and turn northeast. That means we will see more storms will approaching midday on Tuesday as the remnants of Ida move through the Tri-State.

Temperatures stay below average through most of the week.

