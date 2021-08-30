Contests
1 injured in Avondale crash, police say

Cincinnati police are at the scene of a crash in Avondale.
Cincinnati police are at the scene of a crash in Avondale.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Brian Planalp and Corinne Rivers
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash in Avondale Sunday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Forest and Washington avenues around 9:15, according to Cincinnati police.

Paramedics were called to the scene.

Police confirm one person sustained injuries. The extent of the injuries is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story.

FOX19 is at the scene.

We will continue to update as the story unfolds.

