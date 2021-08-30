1 injured in Avondale crash, police say
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are at the scene of a crash in Avondale Sunday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of Forest and Washington avenues around 9:15, according to Cincinnati police.
Paramedics were called to the scene.
Police confirm one person sustained injuries. The extent of the injuries is unclear at this time.
This is a developing story.
FOX19 is at the scene.
We will continue to update as the story unfolds.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.