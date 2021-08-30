Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Aronoff Center, Music Hall to require vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Music Hall (Credit: Cincinnati Enquirer, Amanda Rossman)
Music Hall (Credit: Cincinnati Enquirer, Amanda Rossman)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Aronoff Center and Music Hall will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before any show starting Sept. 13.

The Cincinnati Arts Association also announced all guests, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times in the venues, regardless of vaccination status. The mask policy is effective immediately until further notice.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for ticket holders 12 years of age and older.

In cooperation with the Cincinnati Arts Association, The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops announced that beginning Sept. 6, all musicians, guest artists, staff and audiences will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test results and must be masked at all times at Music Hall until further notice.

According to the Cincinnati Arts Association, requirements for children under 12 will be determined by each of the venue’s resident companies. Specific health protocols may vary by organiztion.

“We all have a part to play in maximizing the health and safety of everyone at our venues. We will be strictly enforcing our health and safety requirements, and therefore, guests who do not comply with any of our health procedures may be denied entry to the venue or be required to leave the venue with no ticket refunds,” the Cincinnati Arts Association said.

For more information, visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Brackenridge was arrested after a standoff occurred in Golf Manor.
Father arrested after standoff in Golf Manor
Ohio deer test positive for virus that causes COVID-19
The sheriff's office said the car was stolen from Colerain Township. (Source: Raycom Media)
14-year-old driving stolen car dies in crash, sheriff’s office says
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather

Latest News

PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation holds an indoor capacity of 2,700 and an outdoor capacity of...
Newport’s Ovation Music Pavilion ready to rock as opening show nears
Fiona got to meet Fiona in mid-August.
Fiona, meet Fiona: Baby girl visits her namesake at Cincinnati Zoo
‘World’s Largest Bounce House’
‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ coming to Cincinnati
First Look: PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation in Newport
Sneak peek of PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation ahead of opening concert