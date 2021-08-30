Aronoff Center, Music Hall to require vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Aronoff Center and Music Hall will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before any show starting Sept. 13.

The Cincinnati Arts Association also announced all guests, staff and volunteers are required to wear masks at all times in the venues, regardless of vaccination status. The mask policy is effective immediately until further notice.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for ticket holders 12 years of age and older.

In cooperation with the Cincinnati Arts Association, The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Cincinnati Pops announced that beginning Sept. 6, all musicians, guest artists, staff and audiences will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID test results and must be masked at all times at Music Hall until further notice.

According to the Cincinnati Arts Association, requirements for children under 12 will be determined by each of the venue’s resident companies. Specific health protocols may vary by organiztion.

“We all have a part to play in maximizing the health and safety of everyone at our venues. We will be strictly enforcing our health and safety requirements, and therefore, guests who do not comply with any of our health procedures may be denied entry to the venue or be required to leave the venue with no ticket refunds,” the Cincinnati Arts Association said.

For more information, visit their website.

