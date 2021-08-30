Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Butler County first responders head to Louisiana

A water rescue team with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders are...
A water rescue team with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders are heading for Louisiana to help with search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Lauren Artino
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A water rescue team with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders are heading for Louisiana Monday to help search and rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

The first responders are going to Baton Rouge, where their primary job will be swift water rescue, said Captain Morgan Dallman.

He estimates it will take them 13 hours to get there and they will stay for at least two weeks.

They packed emergency vehicles Sunday night and are taking multiple boats, ATVs and a command trailer.

Hurricane Ida slammed Louisiana with devastating force as a Category 4 just before noon Sunday. Homes are flooded, roofs ripped off buildings and residents are trapped in rising water in their homes, according to the latest media reports.

At least one person is reported dead, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in a tweet Sunday night.

More than one million customers are without power in Louisiana, according to poweroutage.us Another 113,840 are in the dark in Mississippi.

Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday, but winds are still 60 mph with continued threats of dangerous flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Rescue teams from across the nation have responded.

Locally, Ohio Task Force 1 and some members of the Colerain Fire Department are already down there.

The deployment of the Butler County team will last 16 days.

The crew is made up of 20 officers and firefighters, both men and women, from Butler County.

The hurricane hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 that devastated parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office responded to the aftermath.

They left Sept. 1, 2005 with a caravan of four semi tractor-trailers hauling bottled water, personal hygiene and other items donated by the community.

They relieved exhausted deputies in Stone County, Mississippi.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Brackenridge was arrested after a standoff occurred in Golf Manor.
Father arrested after standoff in Golf Manor
Ohio deer test positive for virus that causes COVID-19
The sheriff's office said the car was stolen from Colerain Township. (Source: Raycom Media)
14-year-old driving stolen car dies in crash, sheriff’s office says
Kelsee Lainhart
Dearborn Co. Marine injured in Kabul airport attack
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State noon Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Flash Flood Watch: 1-3 inches of rain possible Monday
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 7:30 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 7:30 a.m.
Trevor Fraley
Man facing 101 child porn charges will enter plea: court doc
Hamilton all-stars
Hamilton all-stars reflect on historic run in LLWS