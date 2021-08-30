City leaders plan hearing regarding concerns about Metro’s student busing plan

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati leaders are hosting a hearing on Monday after parents of students expressed their concerns regarding the new Metro student busing plan.

Councilmember David Mann says that he is inviting parents, teachers, representatives of Cincinnati Public Schools, CPS, and the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, SORTA, to express their concerns regarding the latest Metro bus change for older students.

The new busing plan has generated substantial concern for student safety since SORTA announced the removal of dedicated, nonstop busing for CPS students due to a driver shortage.

Since students returned, SORTA’s board pushed back on safety concerns, and Metro has said they have not heard of security issues.

Some parents are saying that they feel like their children are not safe.

Michelle Dillingham with the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers stated on Friday that there are long wait times, unsafe drop-off locations, and “kids running everywhere.”

Board member Eve Bolton said on Aug. 23 that she believes that the busing plan is working but will likely face problems after daylight savings on Nov. 7.

Some of the children are saying that they do not have a problem at all.

“As a supporter of the sales tax increase for county-wide public transportation, I am troubled at the apparent lack of collaboration between CPS and SORTA. I know many parents and grandparents (including me) have many legitimate concerns,” Mann said.

Mann says that the meeting will take place at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

