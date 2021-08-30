Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coroner IDs 14-year-old driver killed in crash in stolen vehicle

We now know the name of a teen driver who died in a crash just off Interstate 71 over the...
We now know the name of a teen driver who died in a crash just off Interstate 71 over the weekend.((Source: Raycom Media))
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of a teen driver who died in a crash just off Interstate 71 over the weekend.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified him as Mickhail Lee Howard, 14.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’ s Office responded to a report of a stolen car that crashed after exiting southbound I-71 at Ridge Road about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle went offside and crashed into a pole and then a tree before ending up on its side, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 14-year-old was partially ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

His 13-year-old passenger was treated at Cincinnati Children’s for minor injuries.

The car was originally stolen from Rocker Drive in Colerain Township, deputies say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Brackenridge was arrested after a standoff occurred in Golf Manor.
Father arrested after standoff in Golf Manor
Ohio deer test positive for virus that causes COVID-19
The sheriff's office said the car was stolen from Colerain Township. (Source: Raycom Media)
14-year-old driving stolen car dies in crash, sheriff’s office says
Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather
Kelsee Lainhart
Dearborn Co. Marine injured in Kabul airport attack

Latest News

Cincinnati police are at the scene of a crash in Avondale.
1 injured in Avondale crash, police say
A water rescue team with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders are...
Butler County first responders head to Louisiana
Butler County first responders head to Louisiana
Butler County first responders head to Louisiana
Joe Nuxhall Memorial Golf Outing provides nearly $1 million in scholarship funds.
Joe Nuxhall Memorial Golf Outing provides nearly $1 million in scholarship funds