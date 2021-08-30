Coroner IDs 14-year-old driver killed in crash in stolen vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the name of a teen driver who died in a crash just off Interstate 71 over the weekend.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified him as Mickhail Lee Howard, 14.

Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’ s Office responded to a report of a stolen car that crashed after exiting southbound I-71 at Ridge Road about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle went offside and crashed into a pole and then a tree before ending up on its side, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 14-year-old was partially ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

His 13-year-old passenger was treated at Cincinnati Children’s for minor injuries.

The car was originally stolen from Rocker Drive in Colerain Township, deputies say.

