Dog ambassador for NKY community passes away

RABBIT HASH, Ky. (WXIX) - Lady Stone, the dog who served as Rabbit Hash Ambassador, passed away, her owner tells FOX19 NOW.

Lady’s health had been up and done over the past two months, her owner, Rob Stone said.

Her health took a turn for the worse last week, significantly hampering her quality of life, according to Rob.

Lady was not going to be able to recover from whatever was causing her pain, Rob said.

“Thank you to all of my friends who have loved Lady right along with me. She lived an amazing 13 years. She was loved by so many people. She was on the news, had stories written about her on a Disney show, spent a day hanging with Goofy, had a ferry named after her, she was in magazines and travel guides, but at the end of the day, she didn’t know any of that was going on. She was just happy to spend time with us, and she got to do that a lot.

“I can’t even put into words how much I love this dog. We will miss her so much. Please hug your furry friends for us. Life is so fragile. It changes so fast. Don’t take it for granted,” Rob wrote.

Lady was not the only four-legged ambassador of Rabbit Hash.

She served alongside a beagle named Jack Rabbit, and Poopy the golden retriever.

Jack Rabbit and Poopy became ambassadors following the 2020 mayoral election, which Wilbur Beast, a French Bulldog, won.

