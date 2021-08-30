Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Flash Flood Watch: 1-3 inches of rain possible Monday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State noon Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State noon Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State starting at noon Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

We could see 1-3 inches of rain Monday ahead of more showers coming as the remnants of Hurricane Ida head our way.

The advisory covers most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, Warren, Adams, Brown, Highland and Clinton counties in southwest Ohio; Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Bracken, Mason, Pendleton, Grant, Gallatin, Carroll, Owen and Robertson counties in northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.

As Hurricane Ida makes its way inland from Louisiana, the Ohio Valley could expect heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Remnants of Ida are headed north and should reach northern Kentucky and southern Ohio in the next few days.

The eye of the storm made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The Category 4 storm hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 hurricane that devastated Louisiana and Mississippi in 2005.

Ida came ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina hit.

Ida’s 150 mph winds tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S., Marzullo says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Brackenridge was arrested after a standoff occurred in Golf Manor.
Father arrested after standoff in Golf Manor
Ohio deer test positive for virus that causes COVID-19
The sheriff's office said the car was stolen from Colerain Township. (Source: Raycom Media)
14-year-old driving stolen car dies in crash, sheriff’s office says
Kelsee Lainhart
Dearborn Co. Marine injured in Kabul airport attack
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 4:30 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 4:30 a.m.
Hamilton all-stars
Hamilton all-stars reflect on historic run in LLWS
Cincinnati police are at the scene of a crash in Avondale.
1 injured in Avondale crash, police say
Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather