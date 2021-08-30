Flash Flood Watch: 1-3 inches of rain possible Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State starting at noon Monday until 4 a.m. Tuesday.

We could see 1-3 inches of rain Monday ahead of more showers coming as the remnants of Hurricane Ida head our way.

The advisory covers most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area: Hamilton, Clermont, Butler, Warren, Adams, Brown, Highland and Clinton counties in southwest Ohio; Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Bracken, Mason, Pendleton, Grant, Gallatin, Carroll, Owen and Robertson counties in northern Kentucky and Dearborn, Ripley, Ohio and Switzerland counties in southeastern Indiana.

As Hurricane Ida makes its way inland from Louisiana, the Ohio Valley could expect heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Frank Marzullo.

Remnants of Ida are headed north and should reach northern Kentucky and southern Ohio in the next few days.

The eye of the storm made landfall Sunday near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

The Category 4 storm hit on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 hurricane that devastated Louisiana and Mississippi in 2005.

Ida came ashore about 45 miles west of where Category 3 Katrina hit.

Ida’s 150 mph winds tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S., Marzullo says.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.