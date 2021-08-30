Home’s solar panels became added obstacle for Glendale Fire Department to put out flames

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Solar panels on a Forest Park home and a large number of batteries in its basement made it difficult for Glendale firefighters to suppress a fire over the weekend, the department wrote on Facebook.

Glendale Fire Chief Kevin Hardwick said that fire showed a different challenge first responders can face.

Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Chief Hardwick wants to remind everyone that when adding alternative power sources, they need to be inspected.

