Joe Nuxhall Memorial Golf Outing provides nearly $1 million in scholarship funds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing is set to tee off at Hamilton Elks Golf Club and the event is supporting students in the area.

Nearly $1 million has been raised since the inception of the golf outing and proceeds are helping to provide nearly 30 scholarships at all 14 Butler County High Schools.

“Every school will kind of define how they use it. Some will put the $2,000 towards just one athlete. Others will divide it between two athletes at $1,000 apiece. Joe started this golf outing 36 years ago and the proceeds have been building and building and building to help us really deliver that scholarship money,” Tyler Bradshaw, Executive Director of the Nuxhall Foundation said.

Joe Nuxhall became the youngest player ever to appear in a major league game when he pitched for the Cincinnati Reds at age 15 in 1944.

A two-time all-star, The “Ol’ Left-hander” is in the Reds Hall of Fame. He was a Reds Radio Broadcaster from 1967 to 2004 and worked part-time in that role until he passed away in 2007.

Part of Nuxhall’s vision was to try to help students’ dreams of going to college became a reality.

“The stories that people typically associate with Joe are from outside the white lines. It’s the way Joe treated people. It’s the kindness he showed to them. It’s the generosity he showed to individuals all throughout our community. This golf outing is an opportunity for us to relive that altogether,” Bradshaw added.

The Nuxhall Memorial Golf Outing has quadrupled its number of sponsors the year after the event could not take place due to COVID-19. A record 33 foursomes are joined by a celebrity with Marty Brennaman, Anthony Munoz and George Foster in attendance just to name a few.

