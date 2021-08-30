Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite CDC warnings

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Butler County judge has ruled in favor of a woman who sued to force a hospital to treat her husband with Ivermectin — an animal dewormer that federal regulators have warned against using in COVID-19 patients.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Gregory Howard ordered West Chester Hospital, part of the UC Health network, to treat Jeffrey Smith, 51, with Ivermectin.

The Aug. 23 order compels the hospital to provide Smith with 30mg of Ivermectin daily for three weeks.

He’s been in the hospital several weeks fighting the virus, court records show.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration discouraged the anti-parasite drug from being used to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and from it being used as a preventative measure.

“You are not a horse,” the FDA tweeted on Saturday. “You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

