Man charged after throwing water bottle at Metro driver, police say

(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was charged with disorderly conduct after throwing a water bottle at a Metro driver who asked him to wear a mask, according to Mount Healthy Police.

Police say on Saturday, officers were called to the 8000 block of Hamilton Avenue for an assault report involving a Metro driver.

According to police, Jeremiah Peake attempted to enter the bus without a mask and was denied access.

Once on board, Peake became argumentative with the driver.

The police report states another rider had an extra mask and offered it to him. He took the mask and went to his seat. The driver said Peake again started to argue and threw a water bottle striking the plex-glass partition.

According to the police report, Peake said he needed to get to work.

“Metro has rules that we all must follow if you want to use the public transportation system. Outburst of this nature, as in this case, will only get you a court date,” Mt. Healthy Police said.

