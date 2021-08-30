Man indicted after soliciting a 14-year-old girl through SnapChat

VILLAGE OF CARLISE, Ohio (WXIX) -A West Chester man was indicted on Monday after soliciting a 14-year-old girl through SnapChat.

According to court documents Erdem Guzelgunler, 20, solicited the girl to engage in sexual acts with her on June 17.

The documents then go on to say that Guzelgunler arranged a meeting with the girl in person and then solicited her again.

It is unclear how Guzelgunler met the girl or if he already knew her.

Court records show that Guzelgunler is facing two counts of importuning and one count of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

