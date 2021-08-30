Contests
Man pleads guilty to creating fake federal IDs

David Lomache
David Lomache(Boone County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A man pleaded guilty Monday to creating fake IDs stating that he was a special agent with Homeland Security and an employee of the Defense Logistics Agency, the acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel said.

David Lomache, 61, was arrested and indicted by a grand jury in April.

Court documents state that Lomache got a hold of a U.S. Federal Contractor badge to impersonate a contractor technician for the Defense Logistics Agency.

Patel says that in Jan., Lomache created the fake ID documents for the Defense Logistics Agency and the Homeland Security Investigations and stated that his titles were “Civilian Contractor Technician” and “Homeland Security Special Agent.”

He was charged with two counts of fraud in connection with the ID documents, a federal crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison, and one count of impersonating a federal officer, which carries a potential maximum prison sentence of up to three years in prison.

According to court documents, he also served time in prison in 2014 for impersonating an officer and attacking a victim with a baton.

In 2015, he was sentenced to five years in the Department of Corrections for felonious assault and impersonating a peace officer. He received credit for 107 days of time served.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

