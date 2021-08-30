Matthew 25: Ministries responding to Hurricane Ida

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Matthew 25: Ministries is responding to Hurricane Ida, which made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday afternoon, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Ida was one of the strongest storms to ever make landfall in Louisiana, with an extreme wind speed of 150 mph.

Over 50 million people are under flash flood watches from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. Nearly half the state of Louisiana is without power including the entire city of New Orleans.

State officials have begun search and rescue efforts as the scope of damage comes into view.

Matthew 25: Ministries is launching both an immediate and long-term response to Hurricane Ida, including deploying their Disaster Response Team and shipping aid into the impacted areas.

“We are heartbroken for the people impacted by Ida,” CEO Tim Mettey said in a news release. “The impacts from this storm are devastating and incredibly far-reaching, and this will be a long-term recovery. Matthew 25′s domestic disaster response work began after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans 16 years ago. For weeks, I drove through the region, developing partnerships and distributing aid to help support these organizations’ work in their communities. That response laid a foundation for our current disaster response program, and we are ready to return to help again.”

Matthew 25 is requesting donations of the following types of items to supplement existing supplies, for restocking during their response to Hurricane Ida, and for future distributions:

Monetary donations: Donate online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for Hurricane Ida will be used for the purpose intended)

Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

