Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash in Avondale, police say

A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Avondale Sunday night.
A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Avondale Sunday night.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash occurred in Avondale Sunday night.

Police say Karim Abdul-Rahim, 32, was riding a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle west on Forest Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the roadway, and hit a utility pole.

Abdul-Rahim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition, police said.

Officers say he was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash.

It is unclear if excessive speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

