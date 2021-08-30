Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash occurred in Avondale Sunday night.

Police say Karim Abdul-Rahim, 32, was riding a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle west on Forest Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the roadway, and hit a utility pole.

Abdul-Rahim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in serious condition, police said.

Officers say he was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash.

It is unclear if excessive speed and impairment are factors in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.