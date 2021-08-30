Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Prayers asked for Dearborn Co. Marine injured in Kabul attack

Kelsee Lainhart
Kelsee Lainhart(Marine Corps Recruiting Cincinnati)
By Andrea Medina
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Dearborn County Marine is fighting for her life after she was critically injured during Thursday’s bombing in Kabul.

Thirteen troops were killed and several others were wounded.

“When we see incidents like this happen through the world. They’re not just nameless faces individuals. They belong to a community,” Lonny Barnett with American Legion Post 464 said.

For the St. Leon community, Marine Corporal Kelsee Lainhart is in their hearts and minds.

Lainhart is a member of the American Legion Post 464 and Navy Veteran Bob Hoffman said he recruited her himself.

“I kind of make it habit looking at the newspapers of who graduated from high schools and Kelsee’s name was on there,” he said. “Kelsee was in Advanced Infantry Training and been through camp.”

Lainhart is a 2019 graduate of East Central High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps that same year.

According to a relative’s Facebook post on behalf of Lainhart’s parents, Lainhart made it back to the US on Sunday night and are with her at Walter Reed Memorial in DC. The post goes on to say she has serious injuries and underwent surgery.

The family said the surgery went well and she is recovering.

The 464 Post members are praying for Lainhart’s recovery and encourages others to do the same.

Throughout St. Leon, flags are at half-staff for Lainhart and those who were hurt and killed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
Charles Brackenridge was arrested after a standoff occurred in Golf Manor.
Father arrested after standoff in Golf Manor
Ohio deer test positive for virus that causes COVID-19
We now know the name of a teen driver who died in a crash just off Interstate 71 over the...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old driver killed in crash in stolen vehicle
Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather

Latest News

COVID-19 lawsuits against Tri-State hospitals dismissed voluntarily, spokesman says they will be refiled
LIVE: Gov. Beshear updates state's COVID-19 data, response
Man charged after throwing water bottle at Metro driver, police say
A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a crash occurred in Avondale Sunday night.
Police identify motorcyclist seriously injured in Avondale crash