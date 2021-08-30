Prayers asked for Dearborn Co. Marine injured in Kabul attack

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Dearborn County Marine is fighting for her life after she was critically injured during Thursday’s bombing in Kabul.

Thirteen troops were killed and several others were wounded.

“When we see incidents like this happen through the world. They’re not just nameless faces individuals. They belong to a community,” Lonny Barnett with American Legion Post 464 said.

For the St. Leon community, Marine Corporal Kelsee Lainhart is in their hearts and minds.

Lainhart is a member of the American Legion Post 464 and Navy Veteran Bob Hoffman said he recruited her himself.

“I kind of make it habit looking at the newspapers of who graduated from high schools and Kelsee’s name was on there,” he said. “Kelsee was in Advanced Infantry Training and been through camp.”

Lainhart is a 2019 graduate of East Central High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps that same year.

According to a relative’s Facebook post on behalf of Lainhart’s parents, Lainhart made it back to the US on Sunday night and are with her at Walter Reed Memorial in DC. The post goes on to say she has serious injuries and underwent surgery.

The family said the surgery went well and she is recovering.

The 464 Post members are praying for Lainhart’s recovery and encourages others to do the same.

Throughout St. Leon, flags are at half-staff for Lainhart and those who were hurt and killed.

