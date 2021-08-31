Indiana’s Camp Atterbury to host thousands of Afghan evacuees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Camp Atterbury, a training facility in south-central Indiana, has been authorized to host thousands of Afghan evacuees, according to U.S. Representative Greg Pence.

On Tuesday, Pence said he received confirmation from the United States Department of Defense from Camp Atterbury to provide temporary housing and support to the evacuees.

According to Pence, over the coming week, Camp Atterbury will build to support approximately 5,000 people.

(1/3) Today, I received confirmation that the @DeptofDefense has now authorized the use of Camp Atterbury, IN, to provide temporary housing, sustainment, and support to Afghan evacuees in support of the @StateDept and @DHSgov. — Rep. Greg Pence (@RepGregPence) August 31, 2021

Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement that the state is proud to provide a temporary home for the evacuees.

“As Hoosiers, we are proud to do our part and provide a temporary home for Afghan evacuees who have supported this nation,” Governor Eric Holcomb said. “Our federal partners are taking necessary and appropriate steps to establish that there is a smooth process to allow these men, women and children to quickly find their permanent home across the United States. I have faith in the Indiana National Guard’s ability to support this federal mission.”

Camp Atterbury, located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis, joins Fort Pickett, Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Lee in Va.; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort McCoy, Wis.; Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.; and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in N.J. to provide temporary housing and support for up to 50,000 Afghans.

Task Force Atterbury, consisting of active-duty and National Guard service members, will provide housing, medical, logistics, and transportation when they arrive, which has not yet been determined.

