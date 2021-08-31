City Council to vote on community violence reduction plans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -City Council will be voting Tuesday morning on a proposed legislation to support community-led violence reduction plans.

Councilman Greg Landsman proposed the “Safe and Clean Fund,” which is directed at reducing violence in the city.

In July, Landsman stated that he has been meeting with community leaders and residents in Cincinnati neighborhoods affected by crime and gun violence to see how the city and the council can support the community led-efforts.

The Safe and Clean Fund would include an investment of $500,000 from the city.

Landsman says that the money would be used for place-based community projects to support the neighborhoods. Relevant training will be provided to the neighborhoods.

He will be joined Tuesday morning by Cincinnati activists working on community-led plans and leaders on gun violence reduction issues.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

