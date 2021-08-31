Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

City Council to vote on community violence reduction plans

By Morgan Parrish
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -City Council will be voting Tuesday morning on a proposed legislation to support community-led violence reduction plans.

Councilman Greg Landsman proposed the “Safe and Clean Fund,” which is directed at reducing violence in the city.

In July, Landsman stated that he has been meeting with community leaders and residents in Cincinnati neighborhoods affected by crime and gun violence to see how the city and the council can support the community led-efforts.

The Safe and Clean Fund would include an investment of $500,000 from the city.

Landsman says that the money would be used for place-based community projects to support the neighborhoods. Relevant training will be provided to the neighborhoods.

He will be joined Tuesday morning by Cincinnati activists working on community-led plans and leaders on gun violence reduction issues.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
We now know the name of a teen driver who died in a crash just off Interstate 71 over the...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old driver killed in crash in stolen vehicle
Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State until noon Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flooding, downpours possible
A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword

Latest News

Lady Stone was 13-years-old, according to her owner.
Dog ambassador for NKY community passes away
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 9:30 a.m.
Lebanon City Schools are halting classes starting Wednesday until after Labor Day due to...
Lebanon City Schools closed starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 spike, masks now required
Vote expected to reduce gun violence proposal by Councilman Greg Landsman
Vote expected to reduce gun violence proposal by Councilman Greg Landsman