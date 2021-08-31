City of Oxford imposes mask mandate

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A new city-wide mask mandate in in effect again due to COVID-19, this time as the delta variant drives an increase in cases locally and nationally.

Oxford City Council voted 6-1 to pass the emergency ordinance Monday night.

Councilman Glenn Ellerbe was the sole vote against it.

“I dissented due to the distinct lack of recognition for vaccination,” he said Tuesday morning.

Customers are required to wear masks inside any public space within the city’s limits, including the bars and restaurants Uptown except when eating and drinking.

The mandate also applies to any form of public transportation.

Children under 6 are exempt.

Violators are subject to a $100 civil penalty.

The city will be notifying and informing businesses and the public about this requirement over the next several days, said Oxford City Manager Douglas Elliott Jr.

The mask requirement will remain in place until Dec. 13.

City leaders say they will revaluate the situation with COVID-19 at that time.

Just a few months ago, back in May, Oxford City Council lifted a previous mask mandate that was in place nearly a year.

They explained their decision to require masks again in a newsletter to the community earlier this month.

“Council finds that requiring face coverings to be worn by any person in a public place within the city of Oxford best promotes health, safety, and efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant while enabling the continuation of essential services, businesses and travel necessary to protect public health and safety, and for the continuity of social and commercial life during the state of emergency.

“After weighing the known information about the COVID-19 virus, consulting with the Butler County General Health District, and considering the guidance and orders from the Ohio Department of Health, City Council concludes that the safety of City of Oxford citizens, residents and guests is best protected by implementing a requirement to wear face coverings inside public places.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.