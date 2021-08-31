Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Clermont County condo development agrees to increased police details

Two people are dead after a shooting in Pierce Township.
Two people are dead after a shooting in Pierce Township.(WXIX)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve announced the owners of a condominium complex in Pierce Township have agreed to have increased police details.

Tekulve said there have been four murders in the past two years at the complex. One of those murders was Clermont County Sheriff’s Detective Bill Brewer in 2019.

The owners of St. Andrews condominium development agreed to pay Pierce Township Police for forty hours per week of off-duty police details at the complex.

The increased police presence is part of an agreement to resolve the lawsuit filed against the owners by Tekulve.

The complaint against the property owners claimed they failed to keep up with basic safety requirements and “created a lawless atmosphere, welcoming drug dealers and murderers into the community.”

Pierce Township police were called 881 times to the property from Jan. 1, 2019, through April 30, 2021, the complaint detailed.

Prior to this agreement, the owners paid for three hours per week of off-duty details.

“Public safety is my number one priority. With this agreement, police presence is increased more than tenfold; protecting the safety of the residents, guests, and neighbors. Property owners throughout Clermont County should be on notice, we will not tolerate or condone the conditions found here, and will work proactively to shut down havens for drug abuse, violence, and murder,” the prosecutor said.

According to Tekulve, in addition to the increased police presence, the agreement requires the owners to not permit any nuisance activities on the premises; that the owners screen out any new tenants with any conviction for an offense of violence or felony drug offense in the past ten years; and the owners must provide a monthly tenant list to the Pierce Township Police Department for their review.

“In accordance with the terms of the signed agreement, the current owners will make immediate good faith efforts to sell the property,” Tekulve said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
We now know the name of a teen driver who died in a crash just off Interstate 71 over the...
Coroner IDs 14-year-old driver killed in crash in stolen vehicle
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State until noon Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flooding, downpours possible
A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword
Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather

Latest News

Miami and Ohio Universities to mandate COVID-19 vaccines to students, faculty, and staff.
Ohio, Miami Universities to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff and faculty
Camp Atterbury is a military and civilian training base and is controlled by the Indiana...
Indiana’s Camp Atterbury to host thousands of Afghan evacuees
Cincinnati City Council voted on a motion to hold the legislation to support community...
City Council to vote at later date on community violence reduction plans
Ida affects Ohio
How Hurricane Ida will affect Tri-state weather