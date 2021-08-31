Clermont County condo development agrees to increased police details

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve announced the owners of a condominium complex in Pierce Township have agreed to have increased police details.

Tekulve said there have been four murders in the past two years at the complex. One of those murders was Clermont County Sheriff’s Detective Bill Brewer in 2019.

The owners of St. Andrews condominium development agreed to pay Pierce Township Police for forty hours per week of off-duty police details at the complex.

The increased police presence is part of an agreement to resolve the lawsuit filed against the owners by Tekulve.

The complaint against the property owners claimed they failed to keep up with basic safety requirements and “created a lawless atmosphere, welcoming drug dealers and murderers into the community.”

Pierce Township police were called 881 times to the property from Jan. 1, 2019, through April 30, 2021, the complaint detailed.

Prior to this agreement, the owners paid for three hours per week of off-duty details.

“Public safety is my number one priority. With this agreement, police presence is increased more than tenfold; protecting the safety of the residents, guests, and neighbors. Property owners throughout Clermont County should be on notice, we will not tolerate or condone the conditions found here, and will work proactively to shut down havens for drug abuse, violence, and murder,” the prosecutor said.

According to Tekulve, in addition to the increased police presence, the agreement requires the owners to not permit any nuisance activities on the premises; that the owners screen out any new tenants with any conviction for an offense of violence or felony drug offense in the past ten years; and the owners must provide a monthly tenant list to the Pierce Township Police Department for their review.

“In accordance with the terms of the signed agreement, the current owners will make immediate good faith efforts to sell the property,” Tekulve said.

