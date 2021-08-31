Death of Boone County personal trainer remains unsolved four years later

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Four years after a Boone County personal trainer was killed in a hit and run, investigators still consider the case a mystery.

Allen Williams, 48, was riding his bike near North Bend Road and Northside Drive when someone hit and killed him around 6:45 a.m. in late August 2017, according to Boone County Detective Coy Cox.

A passerby, Cox said, spotted the personal trainer’s body three hours after he was hit.

Detectives believe Williams was on his way to a fitness facility.

The 48-year-old rode his bike in that area as part of a daily routine, detectives said.

Cox said tractor-trailers often drive through that area, and they believe Williams was likely hit by a larger vehicle.

“They were able to locate several vehicles that had similar damage, same color as the bicycle,” Cox said. “They went out and documented a bunch of those and were able to confirm that it was not that vehicle.”

Because there was limited light on the road at the time, Cox said the driver may not have realized what happened.

However, Cox thinks it is possible that Williams’ death was not an accident.

“We can’t rule out that maybe someone did have ill intentions for Mr. Williams and that they intentionally hit him and caused his death,” he said.

Joe Johnson, a friend of Williams, said he just wants to know why the person, or people, involved did not stop and try to save the 48-year-old.

“I think he was 6′ 1″, about 225. You don’t hit something that size and not know it,” Johnson said. “What I would say to those people is to step forward and have the courage to do what’s right.”

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 859-334-2175.

