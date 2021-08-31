Hamilton West Side All-Stars to be honored at Wilson Middle School

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton West Side All-Stars baseball team will be honored at Wilson Middle School Tuesday following their Little League World Series win against South Dakota on Sunday.

The Board of Education and city council members are expected to attend an event at 8:30 a.m. Five members of the Hamilton West Side All-Stars are students at Wilson.

They are the first team to represent Ohio in a Little League World Series Championship Game. Hamilton won five out of seven games in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, including four straight elimination games to reach the final.

Both Michigan and Ohio met Sunday in the championship game, and Ohio lost 5 to 2.

On Thursday, the Hamilton West Side All-Stars will meet at the league fields at 7 p.m. for a parade with players in classic cars and a police escort.

