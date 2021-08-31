Contests
Sheriff: Child porn trafficking investigation leads to arrest

William Fink, 39, was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the sheriff's...
William Fink, 39, was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center, according to the sheriff's office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man is facing felony charges following an investigation into the trafficking of photos and videos showing child pornography.

William Fink, 39, was arrested for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance following an investigation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the internet activities of people trafficking in images and videos depicting child pornography led to Fink’s arrest, sheriff’s office officials said.

Fink was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

With the investigation ongoing, the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the case to call 513-946-8338.

