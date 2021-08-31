Sheriff: Child porn trafficking investigation leads to arrest

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 39-year-old man is facing felony charges following an investigation into the trafficking of photos and videos showing child pornography.

William Fink, 39, was arrested for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance following an investigation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the internet activities of people trafficking in images and videos depicting child pornography led to Fink’s arrest, sheriff’s office officials said.

Fink was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

With the investigation ongoing, the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the case to call 513-946-8338.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.