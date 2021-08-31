Lebanon City Schools closed starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 spike, masks now required

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lebanon City Schools are halting classes starting Wednesday until after Labor Day due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

Teacher will not be assigning new work during the closure, the district said in a Facebook post.

Classes will resume in one week, Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The spike in cases also prompted a district-wide mask policy change.

Students and staff are now required to wear facial coverings in all school buildings.

The policy will be in effect three weeks. Then, school officials say they will evaluate the situation and decide if the mandate will continue.

Masks have been recommended but not enforced at Lebanon schools until now.

More than 900 students were in quarantine Monday and, with more than 25 reporting cases or waiting on test results, school officials say the district reached “a pivotal moment.”

“Loss of instruction is affecting the efficiency of staff’s ability to educate students,” the district said during a presentation at a special school board meeting Monday.

According to the district:

17 students reported COVID-19 cases Monday

10 more home sick and waiting on test results

286 other students had close contact with them and are in quarantine

Since last Wednesday, 40 students tested positive

24 are waiting on results

457 students overall impacted as close contacts in last 5 days

The Lebanon School Board held a special meeting Monday. Classes are postponed starting Wednesday until after Labor Day as Covid-19 cases rise.

