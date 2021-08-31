Lebanon City Schools closed starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 spike, masks now required

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Lebanon City Schools are halting classes starting Wednesday until after Labor Day due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

Teacher will not be assigning new work during the closure, the district said in a Facebook post.

Classes will resume in one week, Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The spike in cases also prompted a district-wide mask policy change.

Students and staff are now required to wear facial coverings in all school buildings.

The policy will be in effect three weeks. Then, school officials say they will evaluate the situation and decide if the mandate will continue.

Masks have been recommended but not enforced at Lebanon schools until now.

More than 900 students were in quarantine Monday and, with more than 25 reporting cases or waiting on test results, school officials say the district reached “a pivotal moment.”

“Loss of instruction is affecting the efficiency of staff’s ability to educate students,” the district said during a presentation at a special school board meeting Monday.

According to the district:

  • 17 students reported COVID-19 cases Monday
  • 10 more home sick and waiting on test results
  • 286 other students had close contact with them and are in quarantine
  • Since last Wednesday, 40 students tested positive
  • 24 are waiting on results
  • 457 students overall impacted as close contacts in last 5 days
