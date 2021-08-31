Contests
Man arrested in fatal South Cumminsville shooting

Steven Young
Steven Young(Cincinnati Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in the June 20 shooting death of a man in South Cumminsville.

Cincinnati police say Steven Young, 36, was arrested for the death of 41-year-old Courtney Evans.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 3700 block of Borden Street around 12:30 a.m. and found Evans dead as well as two other people who had been shot.

The two shooting victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and a third one arrived there in a private vehicle, police said.

The names of the three victims have not been released.

Young surrendered to police Aug. 31 on an open murder warrant for the death of Evans.

The investigation by the Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 513-352-3542.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

