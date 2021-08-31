Miami University to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students, staff

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Miami University announced Tuesday that they will be requiring all students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless exempted.

The announcement comes after The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer vaccine on Aug. 23.

President of Miami Gregory P. Crawford says that all full-time and part-time students, faculty, and staff on campus or university-owned property must have started the vaccination process by Oct. 25.

The full dose must be completed by Nov. 22.

“We strongly urge all members of our community to start the vaccination or exemption process as soon as possible,” Crawford said. “The delta variant has shown to be particularly contagious and dangerous for those who are unvaccinated; this is not the time to wait for a deadline to act.”

Crawford says that exemptions may be granted for the following reasons:

Medical with documentation; or

Sincerely held religious beliefs, practices or observances, or reasons of conscience, including philosophical and ethical beliefs

Anyone who is pregnant or nursing or has had COVID-19 in the 90 days before Oct. 25 can get a deferral.

The exemption form must be submitted by Oct. 15.

Other universities like Xavier and Ohio State are also enforcing a COVID-19 mandate.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have taken the steps necessary to protect our community. Please help keep our campus healthy by obtaining your vaccine as soon as possible. Our masking policy and testing protocols remain in place. It is up to each of us to protect the health of all of us,” Crawford said.

Officials say that anyone within the Miami community can get free vaccines.

The Armstrong Student Center COVID-19 drop-in vaccination clinic is open Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 a.m.-4 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

