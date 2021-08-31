Contests
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,914 new COVID-19 cases

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,866 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,220,900 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 5,914 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 208,729 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 65,771 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 8,836 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

