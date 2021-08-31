Police search for missing endangered person from South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police issued an endangered missing adult alert Tuesday for a man missing from the South Fairmount area.

Officers say William Bruton,49, was last seen on Aug. 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Selim Avenue.

He was relocated to the 2100 block of Selim Avenue from the 500 block of Findlay Street, where he was collecting items. He never returned to the new address.

Officers state that Bruton has dementia, is a heavy drinker, and is possibly in the Over-the-Rhine area.

Police say he is five feet and seven inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 911 or 513-765-1212.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.