Removal of temporary Clifton Avenue bike path put on hold

By Amber Jayanth
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The removal of the roughly two-mile-long bike path along Clifton Avenue is on hold at least until Cincinnati City Council votes on whether to keep it or get rid of it.

The two-way bike lane was put in temporarily back in March to make it safer for those biking on the sometimes-congested Clifton Avenue.

The path is ideal for a University of Cincinnati student to get to class.

“This is so important to have to go to class and just to be safe,” explained Claire Greweling. “I wouldn’t ride my bike down Clifton Avenue if this lane wasn’t here.”

Greweling is putting up signs and has started an online petition to keep the bike lane in place.

Even in the short time that it has been in place during this trial run, city leaders say they are seeing a difference.

“We see 40% fewer cars speeding over the 40 miles an hour speed limit, which is a huge plus not just for bikers, but for pedestrians also, and we’ve also seen especially with school back in session, an increase in usage,” said Mark Jeffreys, who is running for city council.

Jeffreys says more than 70 riders are on the path each day.

City Council member Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney said while she supports keeping the protected bike path, the city has received some complaints including traffic lights not being long enough.

”It also slows down traffic on Clifton Avenue and that was actually a criticism,” said Kearney. “Some say it’s slowing down traffic. Isn’t that a good thing? We don’t want people racing up and down Clifton Avenue. There’s people walking all over the street.”

So, whether the bike lane stays will ultimately be up to the city council.

Kearney is planning to hold a special session for public comment where the public can express their thoughts before the council votes on the matter.

At this point, there isn’t a date for the special session, but FOX19 NOW is told it is expected to happen in September or early October.

