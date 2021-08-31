Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Bloomington woman

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s...
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Marianne Aurich, who is missing out of Bloomington.

Police say Aurich is 5′5″, weighs 165 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve button up shirt, glasses, and unknown pants and shoes, and driving a gray 2000 Nissan Frontier with Indiana registration D400ES.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 812-349-2781 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect has been arrested, according to police.
Woman flown to hospital after being stabbed with sword
A Butler County judge has ordered West Chester Hospital to administer Ivermectin — an animal...
Judge orders Cincy-area hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin, despite warnings
Superintendent Tim Dettwiller of Fairfield Local School District in Highland County says...
School district closing for rest of week due to ‘high student absences’
Cincinnati police say they are looking for a driver who crashed a vehicle into an Avondale...
SUV crashes into house, driver flees
Lebanon City Schools are halting classes starting Wednesday until after Labor Day due to...
Lebanon City Schools closed starting Wednesday amid COVID-19 spike, masks now required

Latest News

ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 7 a.m.
ALTERNATE: FOX19 NOW at 7 a.m.
Eight people were displaced in an early morning house fire in Loveland, fire officials said...
8 displaced in Loveland house fire
Tuesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging everyone to...
DeWine: All Ohioans should carry Narcan to help prevent overdoses
Afghan refugees will move into Camp Atterbury in Indiana.
Indiana community questions process ahead of Afghan refugees’ arrival at Camp Atterbury
Shelby police chief intervenes on behalf of vet who stole flags from Flag Park